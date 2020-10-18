Alexa Collins Flaunts Fit Physique In Plunging Black Monokini

On Sunday, October 18, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing on a beach in front of palm trees and outdoor furniture. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Tulum, Mexico.

Alexa flaunted her fit physique in a plunging black monokini with rhinestone detailing from the swimwear company Lady Lux. The skimpy swimwear put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere on full display. The color of the garment also looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

For the photos, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves and sported a white manicure with a black-and-white accent nails.

In the first image, Alexa stood with her legs spread and placed her hands just above her hip bones, as she tilted her head. The model faced away from the photographer and touched her hair in the second and third snaps.

She turned her body slightly and closed her eyes for the fourth picture. The fifth photo showed her arching her back and raising up one of her arms, as she lifted her chin. She faced forward and focused her attention on the camera in the final shot.

In the caption, Alexa made reference to the location of her photoshoot. She also advertised for Lady Lux by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 17,000 likes. Quite a few of Alexa’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing [y]ou really are very beautiful,” wrote one fan, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“Wow so sexy babe and fantastic figure,” added a different devotee.

“Looking awesome babe,” remarked another admirer, adding both a pink heart and a black heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“OMG so beautiful and perfect in every way!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Alexa has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a cut-out crocheted dress. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.