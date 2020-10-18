Lauren Dascalo Poses With A Bike While Rocking Animal-Print Two-Piece In Tulum

Lauren Dascalo has been filling her Instagram feed with a ton of stunning content from her trip to Tulum, Mexico, and her fans can’t get enough. In her most recent photo share, the influencer posed next to a bike as she rocked a high-cut bikini that did nothing but favors for her insane curves.

The photo showed Lauren standing by a pink bicycle, in front of what looked to be two rope swings and a surfboard with “I Love Tulum So Matcha” painted on it in bright lettering. The café setting was complete with a wooden menu board and a small thatched roof over a countertop. It appeared to be a beautiful day for a bike ride as Lauren soaked up some sun in her swimwear.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped top in a black-and-white spotted pattern. The tiny cups did little to cover her ample bust, so her cleavage spilled out at the center. Additionally, there was only a thin string going around the back, putting some sideboob on show. The top looked to be riding up slightly on one side to reveal just a hint of underboob.

Lauren’s famous six-pack abs were on full display between the top and a string bikini bottom. The front sat low to show off her tummy, while the sides tied up high above her hips and hugged her curvy figure. The fitness guru’s lean legs and pert booty were perfectly framed.

Lauren completed the ensemble with a silver bracelet and an animal-print headband wrapped around her blond locks, which were pulled into a messy bun. A few tendrils were left out to frame her delicate face.

Lauren stood with one knee bent and her back arched in a way that accentuated her round booty. She playfully tugged at her thong to reveal even more skin and gripped the bicycle’s handlebar with the opposite hand. The babe pulled her shoulders back and pursed her lips as she gazed at the camera.

Lauren’s post received more than 12,000 likes and just over 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Literally not fair how hot you are,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“There she is, the prettiest girl with the prettiest face and the most beautiful body in the world,” another user added.

Lauren always knows how to leave her followers impressed. In a steamy video this weekend, she sported a mismatched bikini while promoting Bang Energy, which her fans loved.