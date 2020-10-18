Suzy Cortez Flaunts Pert, Thong-Clad Derrière & Flowing Locks In Sultry, Backside Snap

Multi-time Miss BumBum Brazil pageant winner and social media sensation Suzy Cortez thrilled her 2.4 million followers on Instagram over the weekend with another tempting photo featuring her world-famous derrière. In the update, which appeared on her feed on Sunday, October 18, the model and influencer was shown from the rear side as she rocked a strappy bikini top, scanty thong and ankle-high boots in all black.

It was a combination that allowed her cheeky assets and flowing, raven-colored locks to stand apart from everything else that had been captured on the frame.

In the post’s caption, the 30-year-old advertised her presence on a custom content subscription service. And while the platform was further mentioned in the comments section, the lion’s share of fans that offered replies instead opted to offer words of praise and appreciation for Cortez’s appearance in the provocative snapshot.

“Wow,” exclaimed one smitten user. “This is very beautiful.”

“Omg soooooooooo incredible looking,” appraised another commenter, who also included a slew of heart emoji.

“Bootylicious,” stated an admirer of Cortez’s pert posterior in the shot.

Cortez was snapped in a crouching position with her muscle-bound legs spread wide in the medium-wide shot that was featured. As she posed, the Playboy alum braced the weight of her upper body against the arm of a blue velvet, Chesterfield-style sofa that rested on what appeared to be a hardwood floor. Although her back was facing the camera, Cortez had turned her face to her side for the photo, offering an impressive view of her picturesque profile.

Only her left shoulder, side and a small portion of her lower back were visible in the frame as the slightly curled ends of her thick, brunette mane extended down beyond her hips. However, her lengthy, dark hair gave way to a sizable sowing of skin where her thong-clad booty emerged just below it. The presentation was completed by her heeled pleather boots — which glinted along with her caramel-hued skin in the light — as well as the appearance of a cross tattoo that has featured in previous updates above her left ankle.

Due to the manner in which she separated her thighs, as well as the torquing of her back, the shapely nature of her gym-honed frame was well-accentuated from top to bottom in the sexy snap.

Cortez’s Instagram update made a clear impact on her fans, racking up more than 8,000 likes in a little over an hour after appearing on her feed.

Earlier this week, she tempted her followers with another stunning display of her sculpted booty, uploading a photo that found her wearing a daringly short, fishnet mini-dress that left little to the imagination.