WWE Rumors: Major Update On Goldberg’s In-Ring Status Following ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Appearance

According to Ringside News, Bill Goldberg’s appearance on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown “meant nothing” in regard to an in-ring return. He was reportedly only included on the show because FOX executives requested that the season premiere episode feature some star power.

The report stated that Goldberg is still under contract to the company and his appearance was simply him performing his duty to the promotion after being called upon.

The legendary superstar was shown sitting in the WWE ThunderDome crowd during the show. As noted by Wrestling Inc, he was joined by fellow Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett, Mark Henry and Ric Flair, all of whom could be spotted watching at various points throughout the episode.

According to the Ringside News article, “FOX wanted all the legends live in the ThunderDome.” The plan was to give the program an eventful feel, presumably in an effort to draw good ratings, which have dwindled at times during the pandemic.

While Goldberg’s participation reportedly didn’t signal an in-ring comeback, the superstar supposedly hasn’t hung up his boots yet. The Wrestling Inc story pointed out that he’s still contracted for more matches.

Furthermore, he took to Instagram prior to the show to reveal that he wanted to face the winner of the Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. There might not be concrete plans for him yet, but his social media activity drummed up some interest for his comeback.

Reigns ultimately won that match, and it may have opened the door to a showdown with Goldberg down the line. As The Inquisitr previously documented, they were supposed to face each other for the title at this year’s WrestleMania.

The bout didn’t happen, as “The Big Dog” took time off due to COVID-19 concerns, and Strowman was subsequently drafted in to challenge — and defeat — the Hall of Famer for the gold.

The showdown between Goldberg and “The Big Dog” was highly anticipated, and it’s very likely that officials will want to return to the angle at some point. Now that Reigns is a heel, pitting him against a legendary babyface will appeal to fans.

Goldberg’s SmackDown involvement also suggests that he’ll be used as a member of the blue brand’s roster moving forward. He wasn’t allocated to any brand during this year’s draft, though his part-time and veteran status means that he can be used more flexibly than other wrestlers.