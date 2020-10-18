Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Lacy White Lingerie & Thigh-High Stockings

Ashley Alexiss turned up the heat in her Saturday night Instagram post. The plus-size model showed off her full figure in a set of white lingerie and got a bit sassy in her caption.

The setting for this picture was quite basic. Ashley was shot against a plain background, and the geotag signaled that the snapshot was taken in Hollywood, California. As simple as the background may have been, the buxom bombshell herself looked glamorous and gorgeous.

The voluptuous beauty went with an all-white theme for this photoshoot. A white bustier and matching panties synced with the garter belt and thigh-high stockings she wore. Ashley added a white bouquet of flowers that she held in one hand and she wore silver hoop earrings as her sole accessory.

She had her blond tresses swept over her head and she toyed with a wisp with one hand. She teasingly looked down and to the side as she cocked a hip and placed one hand against her waist.

The model flaunted deep cleavage in the lacy bra and showcased her hourglass curves while revealing a hint of her midriff. The stockings had lace around the top of them that was similar to the lacy trim on her bra and panties. This sweet vibe seemed to be a win with Ashley’s 2.1 million followers.

As sweet and flirty as Ashley’s photo was, her caption was a bit more serious. The model referenced some seemingly critical comments she had received from people on a previous upload.

Ashley didn’t call out any specific comments. However, this may have been referencing a few responses to her previous post that contained some political quips.

That photo showed Ashley wearing a T-shirt with a quote from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on it. In her caption, she quoted vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It wasn’t an over-the-top political statement by any means, but it seemed to rub at least a few people the wrong way.

In this case, it appeared to be nothing but love in response to this lingerie snap. After being online for 12 hours, the photo has about 19,000 likes and 200 comments.

“Queen of beauty,” one fan wrote.

“SUPER FABULOUS AWESOME G.A.L. (GORGEOUS AMAZING LADY),” another replied.

“The most beautiful woman in the universe,” a comment read.

“Such a pretty young lady with a fabulous figure!!!!” praised someone else.

The combination of sweet and naughty that Ashley incorporated for this snap was certainly a winner. Quite a few people begged her to provide more details on the brand of lingerie, while many other fans relied on emoji to show how much they adored this look.