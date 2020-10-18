Meghan Markle Spotted Wearing What Many Think Is Princess Diana’s Iconic Aquamarine Ring

Meghan Markle may be borrowing a pair of iconic accessories from her husband’s late mother.

This week, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a ring that many observers believed was Princess Diana’s famous emerald-cut aquamarine accessory along with her Cartier watch. As the Daily Mail reported, Markle was seen wearing the pair during a photo shoot to promote an episode of TIME100 Talks that the couple is hosting this week, covering the idea of building a better digital world.

As the report noted, it was not possible to tell for certain in the images whether the accessories were indeed the ones worn by Princess Diana or just ones that resembled them closely, but it is believed to be the same piece that she showed off just after the famous split from Prince Charles. The size and shape of the jewelry matched ones seen in photographs of the late Princess of Wales.

“Perched on her little finger, the black and white image shows Meghan in a dazzling jewel and many think it is Diana’s Aquamarine ring, which is set in 24-carat yellow gold and was commissioned by the Princess from Asprey after her divorce,” the report noted, adding that gemologist Grant Mobley believes that the piece would be worth close to $100,000 if it were sold in today’s market.

The Daily Mail added that Markle’s jewelry has been a hot topic in the past, including the $350,000 engagement ring that her now-husband had designed for her using two smaller stones from his mother’s collection. He spoke at the time about the meaning behind each component that went into making it.

“The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s [Meghan’s] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” he said.

As The Inquisitr reported, the couple has often paid tribute to the Duke of Sussex’s late mom. Last month, they paid a visit to the Assistance League center in Los Angeles and planted Diana’s favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, with a group of preschoolers on what was the 23rd anniversary of her death. Harry has often spoken about his enduring connection to his mom and the pain he has felt from her passing, including his struggles with mental health and decision to seek therapy in the years after she died.