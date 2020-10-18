Kevin Costner Dodges Question On If He’s In Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

The long-awaited Zack Snyder cut of the Justice League film is on its way to HBO Max early next year. Fans of DC Comics films and the director himself have been hoping for a Snyder Cut release of the 2017 flick which was a massive disappointment to critics and moviegoers alike. Snyder had to drop out of the project, and Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the movie which included a staggering amount of reshoots. Fans were disappointed, to say the least, and are looking for redemption in the four-part movie which is without a specific release date.

It was revealed earlier this year that the Snyder Cut wouldn’t contain just footage the director had previously shot, but that some actors were returning for reshoots. This has begged the question of who is returning, and if characters who didn’t make it to screen in the 2017 cut would be around for the Snyder version. One supporting actor many hope will show up in the new Justice League is Kevin Costner. The Yellowstone actor debuted his DC character in 2013’s Man of Steel, as Clark Kent’s adoptive father, better known as Pa.

Pa made a brief appearance in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he spoke with Henry Cavill’s Superman at the top of the mountain. The moment was just a vision of Superman’s as his father had already passed in Man of Steel.

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Now, Costner is (kind of) addressing rumors of his reprisal in Snyder’s Justice League. The 65-year-old recently sat down for a press event for his new project Let Him Go, where he spoke with Cinema Blend on a possible cameo.

“I don’t know. You don’t want to be kissin’ and tellin’ in life. You’re pokin’ me a little bit. I’m not… I can’t tell you,” he said.

Costner’s dodging of the question has some DC stans on social media assuming it’s a confirmation that he just might show up. Secrecy in superhero films these days is paramount as production and actors actively try to avoid spoilers, and this could be the actor’s way of keeping things under wraps.

One star who directly answered the same question recently was Cavill as he said he will not be in any of the reshoots, but many suspect he did shoot additional footage but was guarding his secret. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and Ray Fisher all returned for the new footage shoots. Fans should expect many surprises when the four-part series debuts next year, and even new characters that never made it to screen the first time around.