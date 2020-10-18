WWE Superstar Lana Rocks A Sports Bra & Kicks Through A Piece Of Wood With Rival’s Name On It In New Video

WWE superstar Lana took to Twitter this weekend and thrilled her followers with her combat sports skills. However, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka might not have been as excited “The Ravishing Russian’s” fans after seeing the footage.

In the clip, which was uploaded in response to a video shared by Asuka, Lana kicked a wooden board with the Japanese superstar’s name on it. She wore a black sports bra with matching shorts as she smashed the wood in two with a hard kick. She topped her outfit off with a pair of sneakers and RDX shin pads, which sported the brand’s gold logo down the front.

Lana trash-talked Asuka as well, revealing that she’s going to “Crush” her opponent in their match on the coming episode of Monday Night Raw. The pair will face off for the latter’s title following Lana’s surprise victory in a number one contender’s battle royale match on the previous edition of the red brand’s weekly show.

The Women’s Champion took to the comments section and shared a gif of a woman laughing, making it clear that she wasn’t impressed with Lana’s fighting skills. However, she may just have been trying to get inside her rival’s head before their upcoming title showdown.

Keep dancing ASUKA!!! This Monday I am going to kick your head off and become #RAW Women’s Champion ! @WWE https://t.co/pkDRj6jYBO pic.twitter.com/inKJWQqMOp — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) October 18, 2020

Some of Lana’s followers had more positive sentiments to share, however, with some of them complimenting her on her ability to entertain and build hype for the upcoming bout.

“This the funniest video I have seen this morning. Win or lose I just hope the match is entertaining as this video,” stated one fan.

“You are the hottest babe in the [WWE] since Stacy Keibler and I wish you only the very best. I wanna see you wearing that belt around your waist for a very long time,” noted a second follower.

Some tweeters didn’t have encouraging words to share, however. Several of them noted that Lana has a tendency to lose matches, while her opponent is arguably one of the most dominant female competitors in the promotion at the moment.

Lana is taking her fight with “The Empress of Tomorrow” seriously and appears to be out to prove her doubters wrong. This comes following reports that claimed she’s being buried by management because her husband Miro — formerly known as Rusev — joined AEW.

Earlier this week, she also shared a clip which saw her drink raw eggs with Liv Morgan, her former on-screen rival and storyline lover. The footage can be viewed on Lana’s YouTube channel.