Allie Auton Wears A Backless Pink Mini Dress At The Beach: ‘Happiest Here’

Allie Auton took to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 18, to share a smoking hot update with her 580,000 followers. In the new update, the Aussie bombshell rocked a backless mini dress that showed off her fit physique.

Allie was captured enjoying her time at the beach while dressed in her scanty attire. She was at the Sunshine Coast, as per the geotag. In the first snapshot, she stood with her backside directed to the camera. She placed one leg forward and placed her hands on the sides. The babe looked over her shoulder and stared straight into the camera, offering a sweet smile.

In the second pic, Allie slightly changed her stance. This time, she did not face the lens. Instead, she gazed over the ocean as she brought her hands to her chest. The third image showed the bombshell still staring at the sea, placing her hands on her booty.

A swipe to the right featured a short video of the water coming up to the shore, as well as the stunning view of the sky with soft yellow hues caused by the sun setting.

Allie rocked a short, pink dress made of thin fabric. From what was visible, the garment had a racerback design with a strap that clung to her neck. Notably, the sides were pretty low-cut that it displayed some serious sideboob. The tight fit of the garment emphasized her slender physique. It had a hem similar to that of a pencil skirt and reached her upper thighs, and the backless feature displayed plenty of skin.

For the occasion, the influencer opted for a high ponytail, similar to that of a Barbie hairstyle. Allie opted to wear a pair of hoop earrings with her sexy outfit.

In the caption, Allie expressed how she felt about the place. She also shared that her dress came from Beginning Boutique, tagging the brand in the picture.

Since being published, the new Instagram post has been liked more than 8,700 times and received over 100 comments. Her legion of fans wrote various messages in the comment section. Many of them complimented her beauty, while others raved over her killer curves. Some admirers decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“Wow! I couldn’t agree more. The ocean has like a magical power to make me happy, I swear,” a fan wrote.

“You’re so beautiful! When I saw this today, I immediately forgot what I was supposed to do. I stared at your pics for a good 10 minutes,” added another follower.

“You look so perfect,” a third admirer commented.