Elsa Hosk Goes Topless In Sun Hat For Quirky Pregnancy Photoshoot: ‘Throwback To Beeing 4 Months Pregnant’

Elsa Hosk shared a topless photoshoot from her fourth month of pregnancy on Saturday. The Victoria’s Secret angel took to Instagram to post a throwback slideshow that contained four quirky images that perfectly showed off her baby bump.

The supermodel wore loose-fitting trousers in a boho patchwork style that incorporated bright reds, blues, purples, and greens, and were tied at in a bow at her hips with a thick white string. She paired the garment with a wide-brimmed white sun hat with a pale blue floral print, and opted to go topless to show off her growing bump. Elsa wore her shoulder-length blond hair in natural waves with a center parting.

In the first shot, the Swedish model beamed at the photographer as she posed side-on to the camera, and used her wrists to protect her modesty. She appeared to be in a house for the shoot, and luxe furnishings were visible in the backdrop, including a minimalist table and chairs, a large spherical light fitting, and a thick green rug. The house was dotted with leafy plants in terracotta plant pots.

The second image was taken from the waist up, and saw Elsa place her hands over her bare chest as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the next snap, she pouted as she lounged on a light brown velvet couch on her stomach, with her arms stretched out straight in front of her. A bunch of yellow flowers stood on a wooden table in the foreground, while the background featured shelves filled with books and speakers, as well as a retro lamp.

Elsa sat back on the luxe green rug for the final shot of the multi-upload. She had removed her sun hat from her head and instead clutched it to her chest to protect her modesty. She propped herself up with her left hand, and sat with her legs apart as she shot a questioning look at the camera.

A number of Elsa’s 6.3 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the beautiful photos.

“Pregnant elsa is the only good thing in 2020,” wrote one fan.

“Love these shots so much ur beautiful,” contributed a second, alongside a yellow heart emoji.

“You look completely gorgeous,” noted another admirer, who added a pink heart emoji to their words.

Elsa’s latest post came in the wake of her pregnancy announcement, which she made on Instagram on September 29th. As The Inquisitr reported, the blond beauty shared a grayscale pregnancy photoshoot in which she was nude but for a white fur-look coat.

“Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while… Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!,” she captioned the photo.