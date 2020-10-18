Nicole Thorne Shows Off Underboob In Bodysuit With Big Cutouts, Asks Fans If They Prefer Look With No Pants

Nicole showed her fans what the revealing garment looked like with and without shorts over it.

Instagram model Nicole Thorne treated her fans to multiple sultry photos and a fun transition video of herself rocking a bodysuit with a scandalous design. She wore it two different ways, and both of them showed off a daring amount of skin.

The Australian social media sensation stunned in a one-piece garment that enhanced her voluptuous curves by molding to her beautiful body like cling wrap. It was the deepest black, and it had a sleek, smooth appearance. It also had short sleeves and a high neck that would make it a conservative look under most circumstances. However, a half-circle cutout that curved over the bust revealed the rounded tops of Nicole’s ample cleavage.

The piece’s sexy silhouette included a second cutout that exposed even more skin. The opening displayed a tantalizing amount of underboob, and it scooped all the way down below Nicole’s navel. This revealing detail showcased a large portion of her midriff, which allowed her to flaunt the impressive definition of her chiseled abs. The leg openings had a high cut, and they tightly squeezed the model’s curvy hips. As usual, her skin was flawless and glowing.

Nicole’s lustrous brunette hair was left down and styled with a center part that emphasized the symmetry of her gorgeous face. She parted her plump lips in an alluring manner, and her light blue eyes sparkled as she fixed her smoldering gaze on the camera. She struck one of her signature poses by provocatively cocking a hip and slightly spreading her legs apart.

Nicole kept the focus of her photo on herself by standing in front of a white wall. The only visual distractions to be seen were a full-length mirror with a spherical light fixture over it, a small wooden accent table with a few glass bottles and a potted plant sitting on it, and a framed photo of a craggy mountain.

Her fans got to see her hourglass figure in motion in her second slide. She held a pair of black biker shorts up in front of her and gave the camera a coquettish smile. The video cut, and the shorts suddenly appeared on her body. She gave her hips a slight wiggle and turned a shoulder toward the camera as she showed off the addition to her look.

In her third slide, Nicole modeled the bottoms by jutting her right leg out to the side and reaching up to graze her hair with the fingertips of her left hand. The shorts were gone in her final photo. In her caption, she asked her followers if they preferred her look with or without pants. Many of them seemed too distracted by her beauty to answer her question, but those who did respond were overwhelmingly on team no pants.

“You are so bomb I swear!!” gushed one admirer.

“You are a sight for very sore, tired and unwell eyes. I’m loving that bodysuit, definitely without pants though,” another fan wrote.

