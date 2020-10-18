Tahlia Skaines Basks In The Sun While Wearing A Skimpy White Bikini

Tahlia Skaines made her 554,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on October 18. The social media influencer spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a white two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the first snap, Tahlia was snapped lounging on a big blanket on the sand. She sat with her legs placed on the sides as she leaned to her left and used her hand as support. The babe was caught staring at a distance with her right hand raised to head-level.

In the second pic, Tahlia positioned her right leg over the other, with her knees bent. She also placed both of her hands on the flat surface as she sultrily posed for the camera. The third image showed the bombshell leaning to the opposite side. The angle displayed her round posterior, which made some fans feel excited.

A swipe to the right showed Tahlia posing with her side directed to the camera. She had a big smile as the photographer took the shot. The last photo showed the hottie raising her head to the sky, enjoying the warmth of the sun.

Tahlia flashed her curves in a teeny tiny swimwear set that left little to the imagination. The top featured minuscule triangle cups that seemed to strain against her voluptuous breasts. It also boasted a deep neckline that gave a nice view of her cleavage.

She sported a pair of skimpy bottoms that were high-waisted. That said, the waistband hugged her toned midsection, highlighting her flat stomach. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, as it also helped accentuate her hips.

Tahlia opted to wear gold hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. She tied her blond tresses into a low, messy bun. She left a few tendrils of hair down, framing her face.

In the caption, Tahlia shared that her bikini came from Oh Polly Swim and tagged the brand in the post. According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful Wategos Beach in Australia.

Like many of her posts, this new addition quickly became a hit. As of this writing, the upload received more than 2,500 likes and over 40 comments. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with a combination of emoji.

“So stunning and so beautiful!” gushed an admirer.

“You are born to wear bikinis. It’s just right to flaunt that amazing body. Keep it up,” added another fan.

“The best influencer and the hottest in The Land Down Under. You are so gorgeous!” a third follower wrote.