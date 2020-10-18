WWE Rumors: ‘SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Might Be Due For A Name Change

According to a new report, WWE’s latest trademark filings point to the possibility of Friday Night SmackDown star Dominik Mysterio losing his last name and getting a slight tweak to the spelling of his first name.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co published on Saturday, WWE filed for multiple trademarks earlier in the week, including several for NXT UK talents and one for a wrestler listed as “Dominick.”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network,” the latter filing read, in part.

As speculated by WrestlingNews.co, the above filing could suggest that WWE is planning to drop Dominik Mysterio’s surname and add one letter to the spelling of his first name, possibly for merchandising purposes. Should this happen, this would make the 23-year-old son of former world champion Rey Mysterio the latest performer to lose one part of their name because of company chairman Vince McMahon’s apparent preference for one-word ring names for certain wrestlers.

Some of the superstars who have either lost their in-ring forenames or surnames in the middle of their WWE runs include (Alexander) Rusev, (Antonio) Cesaro, Big E (Langston), and Elias (Samson). There have also been wrestlers who lost one-half of their names before getting them back, with Apollo Crews being a notable example.

Given that Dominik’s father is a legendary in-ring performer, the younger Mysterio’s situation seems comparable to that of Charlotte Flair, who was originally billed in WWE under her first name despite how it was frequently mentioned that she is the daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair. However, she eventually started using the Flair surname, with the promotion’s website adding it to her profile in November 2016 — well over a year after her main roster debut.

In addition to WWE’s supposed trademark for the name “Dominick,” Rey Mysterio also filed a trademark for “Principe Mysterio” in 2019, as he was hoping at that time that his son would also wear a mask as a professional wrestler. While there have been some plans to have Dominik wear a mask as he continues to establish himself in the ring, WrestlingNews.co noted that these don’t appear to be in the cards at the moment. Currently, both father and son are still feuding with Seth Rollins following their move from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown.