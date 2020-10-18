Scarlett Bordeaux Rocks Sparkly Turquoise Bikini While Doing A Handstand: ‘Grounded & Greatful’

Scarlett Bordeaux teased her Instagram followers with a sexy and unique photo of herself with a friend, and the WWE NXT superstar’s fans appeared to love the post.

In the picture, Scarlett and another woman stood on their hands with their feet resting against a vine-wrapped wooden poll. They placed their hands in white sand, and behind the polls was a natural wood fence and a sign with something written on it in white.

Scarlett wore a sparkly turquoise bikini top that consisted of two triangles with sequins connected by a blue strap wrapped around her ribcage. Straps went over her shoulders. The pose revealed the rounded mounds of Scarlett’s breasts, which pushed over the top of the swimwear.

The matching bottoms completed the swimsuit. The garment featured strings tied in bows over each of the model’s hips, and the front didn’t rest against her tummy. The outfit showcased her flat midsection, toned arms, and curvy legs, and it also revealed the bird tattoos on each hip.

Scarlett French braided her platinum locks into two braids on either side of her head. She had her full lips closed, and her eyes closed in the shot.

The women beside her wore a blue one-piece with a deep v-neck and highcut legs. The garment pulled away from her torso and revealed a hint of her cleavage and chiseled abs. The cut of the swimsuit showed off some intricate ink on one butt cheek. She wore her hair in a bun atop her head.

Scarlett used a play on words that seemed to reference the yoga pose she struck in the photo, and her followers showed plenty of appreciation for it. Nearly 22,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave a positive comment for Scarlett and her friend.

“Wow, so incredibly flexible you both are—very sexy picture. Thanks,” enthused one fan.

“Beautiful and unique as always, Scarlett. I love it,” a second follower declared along with several hearts and flames.

“So pretty! I love you, my future manager for WWE. I’m a huge fan of you and [Karion] Kross,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Scarlett, you are so flawless, girl. You both look amazing upside down,” a fourth devotee enthused.

The WWE personality regularly shares pictures of herself modeling scanty clothing and swimwear, keeping her fans engaged. The Inquisitr previously reported that she channeled her dark side in a black rhinestone bodysuit.