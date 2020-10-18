Vale Genta Puts Her Booty On Display In A Red Thong Bikini For ‘Peachy Saturday’ Pics

Vale shared two sizzling photos that were taken in Santa Monica.

Vale Genta showed her fans that she’s not shy about baring her backside with a set of two new smoking-hot snapshots. The Instagram star shared the images with her 1.6 million followers on Saturday.

The model’s photos were taken in Santa Monica, California, per the geotag. They included a beachy backdrop of clear blue sky and a few palm trees. In the first image, Vale, 23, seemed to be proud of her “peachy” derriere as she posed with her posterior on display. She was photographed from a low angle, and her her body was included in the photo’s frame from mid-thigh to the top of her head. She stood to the side and slightly bent her right knee to provide some separation between her thighs. She also arched her back to further emphasize the curves of her pert posterior.

Her scanty bottoms covered little of her sun-kissed buns, thanks to their thong design. The sides of the garment were about as wide as a finger. The stretchy fabric strips curved up so that they hugged Vale’s slender hips right below her hipbones, showcasing her well-defined obliques. Her string bikini top tied in the back and around the neck. Her second photo showed a front view of the tiny garment, revealing that it had sliding triangle cups that didn’t completely cover up her perky cleavage — the round curves of sideboob and underboob were left exposed.

Vale’s layered golden tresses were styled with a soft wave, and a strong breeze teased them in both of her photos. She had her hair swept over so that it covered half of her right eye in her first photo. The model was photographed turning her head to look down at the camera. She flashed a dazzling genuine smile that revealed her dimples.

In the second shot, Vale was shown laughing as she tugged on the sides of her bottoms. The image included all of the jewelry that she had on. Around her neck, she wore a delicate double-chain station necklace. It featured silver letter charms that spelled the word “vote.” Her earrings were a pair of tiny textured hoops, and two chain bracelets adorned her left wrist. She also wore a few rings on her fingers.

The bottom half of Vale’s racy swimwear scooped down scandalously low in the front, revealing almost every inch of her washboard abs. Her body’s toned condition also extended to her slender arms and shapely thighs.

Vale’s double-pic slideshow amassed over 41,000 likes in just four hours, and her followers filled the comments section of her post with compliments. The adjectives “stunning” and “beautiful” appeared there often.

“Holy wow you’re beautiful,” gushed one admirer.

“Nice abs,” another fan commented.

“Such a babe,” read a third remark.

