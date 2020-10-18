Sierra Skye Shows Serious Underboob In Stunning Bikini Selfie

Social media influencer, model and YouTuber Sierra Skye has shown a penchant for posting stimulating selfies on her popular Instagram feed as of late. It’s a trend that continued with her most recent photo upload on Saturday, October 17, as the 24-year-old documented herself standing before a mirror in a skimpy black bikini.

Much to the delight of her 4.1 million followers on the platform, Skye’s steamy ensemble gave way to a serious showing of underboob. Her provocative pose in the scanty garment also allowed for a pleasing accentuation of her slender, yet sinuous figure.

In the caption that accompanied her sexy self-photo, the Roman & Sierra’s World vlogger credited Fashion Nova for creating her swimwear. Regardless of the tiny two-piece’s origin, though, her fans were thoroughly impressed by the way her body looked while wearing it, hitting the comments section en masse to praise her alluring appearance.

“You so bad @sierraskye,” wrote one impressed commenter.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” appraised a second enamored admirer.

“Insane babe!” raved a third follower. “I actually can’t deal.”

“Can’t see your face,” lamented another fan. “Your kiss is on my list.”

Even as she blocked out her face with her smartphone in the shot, Skye nonetheless managed to fill the frame with sensuous visuals as she stood before the mirror in her black bikini set. The selfie appeared to have been snapped in a bedroom, but the considerable amount of skin Skye showed combined with the way the light illuminated parts of her gym-honed physique made it difficult to look beyond her in the picture.

The model’s bikini top was largely made of one continuous piece of black fabric that looped over both of her shoulders. At the bottom of her bustline, it connected to a notched strap that appeared to encircle her upper body. Between the two segments, a large opening provided a clear view of the bare undersides of her perky assets. Just below the garment, her rib bones, defined abdominal muscles and navel were all exceedingly prominent.

Skye’s bottom piece was similar to its counterpart in that it featured a continuous piece of material that had been affixed to a notched strap, which was buckled at waist-level on her front side. Below the strap, Skye could be seen shifting her hips and buttocks to her left side, providing greater emphasis to her bodily curves in the shot.

Skye’s latest offering made a significant splash on Instagram, racking up nearly 35,000 likes in just a handful of hours.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Skye also flaunted her bombshell body in a photo update that found her sporting a skintight mini-dress.