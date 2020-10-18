‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers Hint That Michael Gets A New Job

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 19 gives a hint that revolves around Michael Corinthos getting a new job opportunity. He is currently jobless since he was booted out of ELQ when Valentin Cassadine took over the family company. However, it looks like he may be employed soon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Michael will somehow run into a new opportunity that may determine his future with another company. He used to be the CEO of ELQ until he let Ned take over for him while he was dealing with Wiley’s custody trial. That was supposed to be temporary. However, things went awry when Valentin sneakily swooped in and took the reigns from both Ned and Michael. Now they are both scrambling to figure out what to do.

The General Hospital teasers say that Sam will be looking for someone to help out with Aurora Media. Since it hasn’t been mentioned lately, fans are left wondering what it all means that she will all of a sudden be looking to hire someone. These two spoilers happen on the same day. That seemingly hints that since Michael is free and has experience with being the head of a company, that he may be the one who gets hired for the job.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

Since he got custody of Wiley, Michael has had lots of time to spend with his son without having a job. He has also been focusing on his marriage to Willow. They seem to slowly be falling for each other, but now he may be spending his time elsewhere as well.

General Hospital fans have also been wondering what it could mean now that Aurora Media is being brought up again. Many viewers are hoping that this means that Drew will eventually be found alive and make his way back to Port Charles since he owned half of Aurora when he supposedly died in the plane crash.

Before his new opportunity comes along on Wednesday’s show, Michael will run into Chase at the gym, who will be helping him clear his head. The previews didn’t indicate if they will have a chat at all, but they did show his wife meeting up with Sasha. Willow suggests that they get a glass of wine together so that they could talk. Spoilers say that they will hash things out. But will Michael and Chase do the same?

This upcoming week on General Hospital may prove to be a good one for Michael. However, there is always more room for drama as well.