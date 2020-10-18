Jessica Naz Flaunts Pert Derrière In Mesh Alabaster Lingerie

Jessica Naz treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself wearing unique lingerie in a country setting.

In the pic, Jessica stood next to a rustic wooden building with a rusted pole on the other side. A hill with greenery and dirt rose in the background to another building’s roof, meeting a brilliant blue sky.

Jessica posed with her back three-quarters to the camera with her tanned, shimmery arms bent, and her hands clasped above her head, framing it. She arched her back, showing off her pert derrière. She turned her face toward her left arm and revealed a large, toothy smile as she looked off into the distance.

In the hot photograph, the model wore a unique white bra with a mesh overlay and a thick strap around her ribcage. The support undergarment featured heavy-duty adjustable straps. She wore the matching mesh thong panties, and over those, Jessica had a uniquely styled garter belt that featured mesh over her hips with a cutout near the thick white band that encircled each of her toned thighs.

Jessica’s long brown locks were secured at the nape of her neck in a low bun with pieces left out that framed her face. She accessorized with small gold earrings.

The model noted that the lingerie came from X P O S E D D E S I G N by Joshua I. Her followers shared a lot of love for her post, with more than 13,600 hitting the “like” button, and at least 225 took the time to leave an uplifting comment. Many chose the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Jessica, this is a bomb outfit. Girl, you are so perfect in every way,” enthused one fan who added a peach, a heart, and a flame.

“What a breathtakingly gorgeous and sensuous silhouette you have. I love it. So very sexy,” a second follower declared, adding multiple red heart-eye emoji.

“Wow! This is giving me Lelu from The Fifth Element vibes. Stunning,” wrote a third Instagram user who included one red heart.

“You are an absolutely stunning Goddess. This picture is everything. Words cannot express how much I like it,” a fourth devotee gushed.

Jessica keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing lots of photos of herself, modeling various sexy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she teased them with a post that consisted of two pictures that featured her wearing a bustier and tiny Daisy Dukes.