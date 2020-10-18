Ukranian Bombshell Leanna Bartlett Slays In Sexy Witch Costume

Leanna Bartlett slays yet again in a new Instagram post. The hot new video featured the Ukrainian bombshell donning a sexy costume for Halloween which she modeled off while staring at her phone screen. The models 3.2 million followers fawned over the hot witch costume Leanna slayed in which was quite revealing, to say the least.

Posing in front of a white brick wall, Leanna rocked her hips back and forth showing off the high/low hemline of the costume’s train which began at her waist. The hemline had a dark satin ribbon as the rest of the train was black tulle. The corset of the outfit was covered in black sequins which cinched at her very tiny waist and featured a large ribbon tied at her bust line.

Also a part of the outfit was sleeves and a turtleneck top, both of which were see-through and featured solid black stars. Her shoulders were left exposed, with the top featuring the cold-shoulder look that went down her arms. For some added sexiness, a thigh strap connected the corset to two thigh cuffs that went halfway down her legs.

To clarify what the costume was, an oversized witch hat laid atop Leanna’s head which had a train of its own made of tulle that hung down to her waistline. The fabric was also adorned with dark stars to match the rest of her outfit.

In under five hours, the sexy video brought in over 4,000 comments and had over 150 likes from admirers. Some opted to leave comments while others left nothing but emoji to show their support. Popular emoji under Leanna’s video included the fire symbol and heart-eyed smiley face.

“Omg you look perfect,” one fan wrote.

“Literally in love with this,” another said of the sexy getup.

“You can cast a spell on me anytime,” another wrote.

It appears as if Leanna was working on a photoshoot for a costume company, as she shared several other snapshots to her Instagram story on Saturday. She showed off the displays of several other outfits she modeled for which included a police officer, mermaid, fairy, plaid-adorned witch, and Poison Ivy, all of which were very seductive and NSFW. At the end of her Instagram story, she shared a short clip of herself in her everyday clothes which include a low-cut crop top and low-rise light-washed jeans.

This is the second hot post from Leanna in two days, as the model showed off her insane physique on Friday while she wrote a tiny dark bikini, and draped herself in a mesh coverup.