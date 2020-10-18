Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Shows Off Baby Bump In Sports Bra & Demonstrates Squat Variations

Brittany rubbed her baby bump before sweating it out in the gym.

Brittany Matthews showed her fans that she’s still hitting the gym pretty hard in the Instagram video that she shared on Saturday, October 17. The fitness influencer and her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are expecting their first child, and she treated her followers to a brief glimpse of her bump before working on her glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core.

Brittany, 25, always looks stylish during her sweat sessions, and her take on athletic maternity wear was no exception. She rocked a white longline sports bra with supportive shoulder straps, a scooped neckline, and a racerback silhouette. She often works out in leggings or shorts, but this time she opted to wear a pair of coral-colored sweatpants with elasticized ankles and an elastic drawstring waistband. She wore the pants pulled up high so that she was only showing off a small amount of her bare belly. Her shoes were a pair of yellow-and-white sneakers. Her silky blond hair was playfully styed in a high ponytail.

Brittany turned to smile at the camera as she rubbed her hands over her baby bump. She then got busy demonstrating five different ways to spice up a squat, beginning with barbell squats with pauses. To execute the move, she placed an empty barbell behind her neck and performed the exercise as she normally would. However, she briefly paused at the halfway point each time she rose.

Up next was the suitcase squat with dumbbells. She placed her feet shoulder-width apart and squatted down with a dumbbell in each hand. For her third variation, she did a set of elevated sumo squats by placing her feet wide apart on two aerobic step platforms. To increase the difficulty, she held a pink kettlebell between her legs. Her final two exercises were variations of squat walks. She used a cable to provide resistance as she moved forward and backward, and she held a dumbbell underneath her chin while stepping sideways.

The mother-to-be earned upwards of 20,000 likes over the course of three hours for her efforts in the gym. She also received an outpouring of positive feedback in the comments section of her post.

“I cannot wait to see you with that growing bump. You are an Inspiration,” read one message.

“You go mama! You’ll have such an easy labor & delivery because you’re so active. Plus healthy pregnancy,” another person commented.

A few of Brittany’s followers predicted that she and Patrick are going to be parents to another future NFL great.

“Careful, that’s the Chiefs 2042 starting quarterback,” quipped on fan.

“Congratulations on the baby! Can’t wait to see the heir of the Chiefs throne!” gushed another admirer.