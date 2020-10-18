‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard Johnson & Husband Tyler Welcome Baby #5

Former The Bachelorette star Emily Maynard Johnson is now a mom of five. She surprised everybody on Friday evening with a very last-minute pregnancy announcement. On Saturday night, she shared an adorable video featuring the family’s new addition.

Saturday evening, a new video was uploaded to Emily’s social media page. The clip was nearly two minutes long and consisted of numerous sweet highlights from the big event.

Once the infant was born, a male’s voice, seemingly Emily’s husband Tyler Johnson’s, could be heard asking if the baby was a girl. A lot of fans had been hoping for this to be the case. Indeed, after three boys in short succession, Emily has another girl to join her teenage daughter Ricki.

Emily could be heard reacting to this major revelation too. Given that, it seemed that the couple had decided not to find out the gender ahead of time. The camera panned over to show the baby’s umbilical cord being cut, and then the newborn being diapered and swaddled in a blanket.

For those who may have missed the verbal gender reveal early on in the clip, they certainly couldn’t miss the big bow on the newborn’s knit beanie cap. She will join big sister Ricki and brothers Jennings, Gibson, and Gatlin as Emily and Tyler now adjust to being a family of seven.

The infant was then held next to her mama and Emily could be seen whispering into her baby’s ear. As the former Bachelorette snuggled her newest babe on her chest, she wiped away a tear.

The clip had more than 126,000 views during the first couple of hours after it had been uploaded. More than 1,000 comments and 20,000 likes poured in as everybody celebrated this exciting news.

“She will be well protected with 1 older sister and 3 older brothers. Blessings to your family!!” one person commented on the Instagram post.

“I just watched it 3 times in a row! Tears! So incredibly happy for you guys this is the sweetest!” read another Instagram reply.

“I never knew I could cry for someone I don’t know so much! So happy for you!!” someone else wrote in an Instagram comment.

Emily’s husband shared a similar video Saturday evening via social media, which can be seen here, which included a few additional tidbits. At one moment, he could be heard saying that the new Johnson babe looked just like Gatlin, their nearly three-year-old son and the next youngest of the crew.

Emily and Tyler did not reveal the little one’s name yet, but chances are that another post will be coming soon with that highly-anticipated detail. The Bachelorette fans were thrilled to see the update and cannot wait to learn more.