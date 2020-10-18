Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns In A Crop Top And Ripped Jeans In Throwback Shot

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned her 2 million Instagram followers after posting a throwback picture where she sizzled in crop top and ripped jeans.

In the shot, Rodriguez wore a light gray cropped band tank for famed rock group AC/DC. It was a sleeveless style that allowed the fitness model to showcase her toned arms. The short hem exposed her washboard abs which were no doubt earned from the grueling exercises that she shares with her fans.

Rodriguez coupled the crop top with a pair of ripped jeans. They were a classic black hue that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The pants had a mid-rise silhouette, sitting just above her hips in a way that accentuated her enviable hourglass figure. There was a large peek-a-boo accent above one knee that revealed a large amount of the model’s leg. Smaller torn details at her upper thigh showed off even more skin.

For the final touch, the Instagram star wrapped a plaid flannel shirt in a gray color palette around the waistband in yet another way to accentuate her curves.

Rodriguez accessorized with a pretty pair of diamond stud earrings and a number of stacked bracelets. She also sported a black crossbody that complemented her ensemble. She styled her hair into a sleek and straight blow-out, and her glossy brunette locks cascaded down past her shoulders.

Rodriguez posed in the aisle of the arena. She gave the camera a cheeky smile as she posed with one hand on her hip and the other holding a fruity cocktail.

The background for the shot was the American Airlines arena, and pink and purple lighting added gorgeous pop of color to the backdrop as well as adding to the festive vibe of the photo.

In her caption, Rodriguez confessed that what she missed most due to COVID-related lockdowns was the lack of concerts. She then asked fans what they wished would return to everyday life.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the shot around 38,000 likes and more than 920 comments.

“Wait, why are you GOALS tho,” asked one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a prayer hands emoji and fire symbol.

“Nice outfit! Nice hair! Wow!” raved a second.

“Show stopper right there!!!!!! You are absolutely beautiful!”gushed a third.

“I’d love to run into you at a concert,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with a flame symbol and heart-eye face emoji.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the fitness influencer had previously stunned fans after wearing a knit swim set while doing exercises on a pier while on vacation.