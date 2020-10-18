Donald Trump Slams Gretchen Whitmer Amid Cheers Of ‘Lock Her Up’

During a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, on Saturday, Donald Trump slammed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cheers of “lock her up,” Breitbart reported.

“Now you got to get your governor to open up your state okay? And get your schools open, get your schools open, the schools have to be open, right?” Trump said as the crowd began to cheer the phrase.

“Lock them all up,” the president responded to the cheers.

Per The Detroit News, the “lock her up” chant echoed those in 2016 that were directed at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server during her stint as secretary of state.

In response to the chants, Whitmer took to Twitter to refer to the thwarted kidnapping plot that was directed at her earlier this month, The Detroit News reported. According to Whitmer, the “rhetoric” Trump expressed on Saturday is the same that put her and her family — as well as other government officials — in danger.

“It needs to stop,” she tweeted.

Several prominent figures — including the Michigan governor — have accused Trump’s rhetoric of influencing the plan. Notably, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe claimed that Trump is the person who bears the most responsibility for the plot.

According to Trump, Whitmer should be thankful for the fact the federal authorities foiled the kidnapping scheme.

“I do not tolerate any extreme violence,” he tweeted.

Trump continued to claim that he defends all Americans — even those who oppose him.

As The Inquisitr reported, the head of state previously faced criticism for his comments on the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, who took his remarks at the first presidential debate as tacit approval of their activities. However, Trump later claimed not to know of the group and told them to avoid interfering with police activities at protests.

During his Saturday rally, Trump addressed the criticism he has received for the kidnapping plot, which was allegedly intended to start a civil war.

“Then I guess they say she was threatened, and she blamed me! And our people are the ones that worked with her people.”

According to Trump, the public lockdowns enacted by politicians such as Whitmer will increase if Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is elected.

“The Democrats would terminate our recovery with a draconian, unscientific lockdown like your governor is doing for everybody except for her husband,” he said during his rally.

The president was referring to Whitmer’s husband, who requested to use his boat amid the lockdown.