Whitney Johns Showcases Her Incredible Abs In A Red Bikini

On Saturday, October 17, American fitness model Whitney Johns went online and shared a very hot picture on Instagram to titillate her legions of fans.

In the snapshot, Whitney rocked a red bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her slender body. The top consisted of a one-shoulder, formfitting design that put her curves front and center.

Whitney teamed the risqué top with a pair of matching bottoms which drew attention to her well-toned legs and thighs. The ensemble also put her perfect, rock-hard abs and taut stomach on full display. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a silver barbell in her navel.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the day. To pose, Whitney stood on a black staircase. She slightly bent one of her knees and held a hand behind her head. The stunner turned her face toward the right side as she soaked up the sun.

Whitney included a long caption with the post in which she announced that she’d be launching a new fitness program which would be customized in accordance with users’ individual needs and body types. She added that the program is a limited-time offer so those interested in joining should hurry up.

The 29-year-old model informed users that her sexy bikini was from the fitness-wear designer outlet, Elisabetta Rogiani. She also tagged her photographer, Lee LHGFX, for acknowledgment.

Within four hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 8,300 likes. Besides, many of Whitney’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared more than 220 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty looks.

“Looking extremely hot. Congrats on the new launch! Killing it!” one of her fans commented.

“Perfection!! Your physique is so phenomenal, love those legs!!” chimed in another user, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“She is so beautiful and so perfect with this dream body, I can’t even,” a third admirer remarked.

“Wow, you never fail to inspire. Every time I look at your incredible abs, I feel like rushing to the gym. You represent my goals!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “sexiest of all,” and “queen of IG,” to express their adoration.

Besides her regular fans, several other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Valeria Orsini, Jenna Jenovich, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Yarishna Ayala.

A day ago, Whitney shared another hot pic on her timeline in which she rocked a revealing dress that perfectly accentuated her slender figure. To date, the post has garnered more than 14,000 likes.