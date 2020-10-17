Christina Milian Sizzles In A Sheer Black Top Layered Over A Sexy Bralette

Pop star and actress Christina Milian tantalized her 6.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap that she posted in celebration of a friend’s birthday. She posed alongside George Khalife, also known as George the Jeweler, who according to the caption was celebrating a birthday. George is a partner with Christina in a jewelry and fashion line, House of Fine Gold, and she made sure to tag both the business’s Instagram pages in the caption, in case her followers were interested in learning more.

The duo posed in front of an eye-catching wall with a large print of what appeared to be dragons twisting around on a vibrant red backdrop. The piece was framed with a thick, dark wood frame, and the wall on either side appeared golden, making for an opulent backdrop. The bottom of a neon sign was also visible above her head, casting a unique glow on the duo.

Christina showcased her incredible figure in a scandalous ensemble that left little to the imagination. She wore a sexy cropped top that was crafted from an entirely sheer fabric with opaque black polka dots atop it. The garment had a deep v-neck neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thick strips of fabric were tied in a bow between her breasts before the ends tumbled down her toned stomach.

The garment had long sleeves, with the fabric draping over Christina’s upper arms and forearms before transforming into bell sleeves for added drama. Christina layered a black bralette with a lacy trim along the edges underneath the sheer top, and her incredible figure was on full display.

She paired the top with some light-wash jeans, and added a variety of accessories as well. She wore a pair of large silver hoop earrings, a trio of necklaces in various lengths, several rings on her fingers as well as two delicate bracelets on one wrist. She stared right at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive expression, her brunette locks tumbling down her chest and back in tousled waves.

George kept things casual in black pants and a T-shirt with a gray zippered jacket layered over it. He wore a silver necklace and also had his gaze fixed on the camera.

Christina’s fans loved the steamy update, and the post received over 71,500 likes as well as 230 comments in just eight hours.

“You look gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Not that I want her to, but she doesn’t take a bad picture ever,” another follower added, stunned by Christina’s photogenic features.

