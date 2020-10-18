Celeste Bright Reveals Underboob In Butterfly-Print Monokini With Unique Wrap Design: ‘Smiling On The Inside’

Celeste's swimsuit looked like a skimpy bikini.

Celeste Bright showed off her lissome model figure in a monkini with a distinctive design and a fun, nature-inspired print. The social media star shared a snapshot of the swimsuit with her 671,000 Instagram followers on Saturday, and she assured them that she was happier than she looked in the image.

Celeste, 26, stunned in a one-piece from I Shine 365. It was made out of stretchy white fabric with a colorful butterfly print. The depictions of pretty insects showed them with wings of blue, orange, pink, and green. The swimsuit’s upper half featured a wrap design that made it look like a bikini top at first glance. A wide band of fabric curved around Celeste’s neck and crossed over her collarbones to form a halter neck. The material continued plunging down on each side to cover her breasts before circling around to her back. The design revealed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob, and it bared a generous amount of the inner curves of the model’s perky cleavage as well.

The lower half of Celeste’s skimpy maillot looked like a pair of bikini bottoms with a front that plummeted down daringly low. The fabric didn’t lay completely flush against her skin, creating a draped effect that was potentially more revealing.

The monokini admirably showcased her taut stomach and tiny waistline, as well as the slight swells of her narrow hips and a tease of her pert posterior. The photo framed her from her head down to the tops of her slender thighs. She wore her blond hair formed in subtle, messy waves with a halo of errant strands around her head. Her tresses flowed over her right shoulder and down her back.

She posed beside a row of wooden planks with pointed ends. They were painted an array of bright colors that complemented her bathing suit. The background of her picture was out-of-focus, but it clearly included a patio umbrella, hanging ivy plant, and other greenery.

In her caption, Celeste informed her followers that her serious facial expression belied the way she felt inside, revealing that she was wearing a smile in her mind.

Her pic was a hit with her fans, garnering over 11,000 likes and scores of comments during the first three hours it was live on her account.

“Most beautiful perfect baby,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“I’m smiling from the outside,” another message read.

“Celeste baby, someone like you should never be in anything other than a two piece bikini, or your birthday suit!!! It’s just such a shame to ever cover that GLORY!!!” a third admirer commented.

