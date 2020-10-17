Church Of Satan Reaches Out To Donald Trump After Comments On QAnon’s Opposition To Pedophilia

The Church of Satan reached out to Donald Trump on Twitter on Friday after his comments on pedophilia and QAnon during Thursday’s NBC town hall with moderator Savannah Guthrie.

“The Church of Satan has been very strongly against pedophilia since our founding in 1966—wonder if

@realDonaldTrump would claim to agree with us?” the controversial religious organization wrote.

The comment was in response to a Politico article that highlighted Trump’s refusal to denounce the QAnon conspiracy theory, which proposes the existence of a secret Satanic cabal of pedophiles in government and Hollywood positions.

“I know nothing about QAnon,” Trump said. “I do know that they are very much against pedophilia. I agree with that.”

The publication also highlighted Trump’s praise of the growing number of Republican candidates who espouse the theory and claimed that it has been “repeatedly debunked.”

“Even after Guthrie pushed Trump, asking him whether there was a ring of child traffickers in the heart of the government, the president said it was impossible to know,” the report read.

Although Trump has been hesitant to denounce QAnon, Vice President Mike Pence dismissed it, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed it’s dangerous.

Trump has yet to respond to the Church of Satan’s comment. Given his strong base of religious supporters, it appears unlikely that he will do so. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden has seen growing evangelical support, which has allegedly concerned Trump allies who believe it could harm his chances at re-election.

The controversial religious organization has touched on the topic in the past.

“Christianity is a death cult that institutionally protects pedophiles,” it tweeted in January of last year. “Satanism forbids harming children and only supports sex between consenting adults.”

David Reinert holds up a large "Q" sign while waiting in line to see President Donald J. Trump at his rally on August 2, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

According to Vox, the QAnon movement’s opposition to pedophilia has made it difficult to speak about. The publication claimed that there is no effective way to fact-check the “unreliable statistics and misleading anecdotes” that are spread on social media by QAnon supporters, which can make critics of the theory sound “dismissive of human suffering.”

The publication also spoke to journalist Sarah Marshall, who is writing a book about the Satanic Panic in the 1980s and 1990s, which led to daycare workers being falsely accused of partaking in Satanic rituals that used children. Notably, Marshall argued that the two moments are “totally the same.”

“It’s driven by genuinely concerned and terrified parents who are feeling insecurity for the welfare of their children for extremely good reasons,” she said, noting the purported abuse of American citizens at the hands of the U.S. government amid the coronavirus pandemic.