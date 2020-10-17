Lydia Farley Shows Off Her Toned Physique In A Navy-Blue Bikini: ‘Last Day In Ibiza’

On Saturday, October 17, Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page and posted yet another hot picture to titillate her legions of admirers.

In the picture, Lydia rocked a white button-down shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans. To spice things up, she left the shirt unbuttoned and let it slide off her shoulders. She also pulled her pants down. The hottie wore a navy-blue printed bikini underneath her ensemble.

The tiny bathing suit consisted of triangular cups and thin straps which tied behind her neck. It boasted a string that ran across her chest and a plunging neckline which showed off a glimpse of cleavage. It also put her taut stomach and incredible abs on full display. She teamed the top with matching bottoms which flaunted her sexy thighs.

Lydia wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a few rings, and a silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Es Vedrá, a small rocky island off the southwestern seaboard of the Spanish island of Ibiza.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. The pic was taken against the breathtaking background of the blue sky. Some mountains with vegetation could also be seen behind her.

Lydia stood straight and lightly tugged at her bottoms. She lifted her chin and turned her gazed away from the camera. The hottie tilted her head and flashed a soft smile.

In the caption, Lydia informed users that she would soon be leaving Ibiza, where she had been staying for the last couple of months.

Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 18,000 likes. In addition, several of Lydia’s ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared about 440 messages in which they praised her incredible physique and pretty looks.

“Looking stunning, babe. Where are you heading next?” one of her fans commented to ask.

In response, Lydia revealed that she’s moving to Mallorca, Spain.

“There she is, the prettiest girl with the prettiest face and the most beautiful body in the world!!” chimed in another user.

“The BEST IG account. The BEST posts. The BEST freakin’ human being!!!” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “beauty queen,” “marry me,” and “angelic,” to express their adoration.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Vanessa Christine, Katrin Freud, and Natalie Kreuzmayr.