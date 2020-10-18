Christy Carlson Romano Slays In A Snug Blue Dress That Flaunts Her Incredible Curves

Christy Carlson Romano loves the color blue.

Christy Carlson Romano wowed her 456,000 followers on Friday with an Instagram share that showed off her incredible figure. The former Disney Channel star also revealed what her favorite color is. She reflected that by wearing a a short blue dress that also matched some of the décor of the room that she was seen in.

The mom of two sat on the arm of a blue sofa that matched her garment perfectly. Her sexy dress featured a square neckline that showed just a slight hint of cleavage. The long sleeves were made of matching sheer fabric. The simple, yet sultry number was snug in all the right places and hugged Christy’s every curve. The hem went about halfway down her thighs, which exposed her long, slender legs.

She teamed the outfit with a pair of black sandals with high chunky heels. The footwear featured straps that crossed on the top and then wrapped and tied around her ankles. She finished the look off with a pair of dark-colored sunglasses that fell down her nose exposing her expressive eyes.

Christy wore her long brunette tresses flowing down her shoulders with a side part and soft wavy strands woven throughout. She had one strand of hair pulled away from her face with her hand as the picture was being snapped. Her other hand rested on her thigh. She was biting her lower lip in what appeared to be her humorous attempt at her best sexy pose. She nailed the look and her followers loved it.

The room that she was in had matching blue drapes that hung to floor with a white sheer panel in between. In the corner was a replica of an old antique radio. Above it was what looked like an eye chart in a black frame that read “How to disappear completely and never be found.” Closer to the camera were a few white flowers that appeared to be sitting on an old trunk.

The 36-year-old actress impressed her fans with her sultry style. They were quick to let her know how gorgeous she was in the photo.

“You look great and beautiful! Just wow!” a follower stated.

“Stunning as always girl,” another fan said.

“Someone just broke the internet,” replied a third admirer.

Christy’s husband, Brendan Rooney, also took to the comments to send her a few fire emojis to let her know how hot she was.

Last month, Christy shared another snapshot wearing a cute ensemble in front of a fall display. She called herself the “pumpkin spice girl.” She has recently been showcasing a few amazing outfits from the online store FashionNova, including her recent snap.