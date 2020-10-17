Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In Tight Leggings & A Cozy Sweater For Weekend Trip

Sports Illustrated bombshell Hunter McGrady showcased her voluptuous curves in a pair of tight leggings while taking a weekend trip. The photo was captured in the Finger Lakes region of New York, as the geotag indicated, and Hunter appeared to be perched on a wooden Adirondack chair with a circular wooden table beside it. The seating area was positioned on what looked like a boardwalk or dock, and the spot overlooked a calm body of water. Several boats were visible in the distance, and the sky above was a stunning shade of blue transitioning to a soft pink towards the horizon.

Hunter mentioned in the caption that she was visiting the destination for a bit of a weekend trip, and she was bundled up in her ensemble. Hunter’s sexy curves were on full display in a pair of black leggings that appeared to have been crafted from a material with a bit of texture to it. She was seated with one leg crossed over the other, and she paired the edgy bottoms with booties.

Hunter finished off the ensemble with a comfortable-looking sweater that had large buttons going down the front. The garment was a pale oatmeal hue, and featured black patterns throughout, including a zig-zag pattern over her forearms and some other geometric designs stretched across her ample assets.

Hunter also had a quilted black Chanel bag with a chain strap placed on the table beside her. She kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate necklace and a ring. Her blond locks were parted just slightly off-center, and her long locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves. She stared right at the camera in the shot, a soft smile on her lips, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the steamy share, and the post received over 16,400 likes within seven hours, including a like from actress Hailee Steinfeld. It also racked up 280 comments from Hunter’s audience in the same time span.

“Gorgeous! Have the best time!” one fan wrote.

“YES giving me autumnal YES giving me this sweater was hand made in Iceland on a fjord YES giving me hair wave with a slight bend but not overly curly YES skin YES sunset,” another follower added, showing the buxom beauty with compliments.

“YOU. Are. STUNNING!” a third fan remarked.

“That’s where I love!! Upstate NY is so beautiful this weekend is supposed to be peak for our fall foliage too!! Hope you’re loving it!!” another follower commented, including a single heart eyes emoji with her comment.

Hunter seems to be embracing fall fashion and getting all bundled up for chillier temperatures lately. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she showed off her curves in a pair of leggings and a fuzzy bomber jacket. She wore no accessories beyond her sparkling engagement ring and wedding band, and she held a to-go cup in her hand as she gazed over her shoulder.