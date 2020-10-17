Khloe Kardashian Models Sweats From Good American Line

Khloe Kardashian stunned her 122.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday with a three-part post modeling off new looks from her Good American clothing line.

In the three shots, Khloe was situated outside in what seemed to be a driveway or parking lot, posing on a silver Range Rover SUV amid clear blue skies.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star noted in her caption that the leisure wear set was Good American sweats, which were casual yet still stylish. The look was all black, with a fitted slightly cropped long-sleeved sweatshirt and sweat pants which comfortably hugged her curves.

The mother-of-one also sported white socks and black Nike sneakers with a white swoosh logo on the sides.

Khloe wore her dark brown hair down and slightly wavy, cascading over her shoulders. She had on a few silver rings and long matte gray nails to accessorize the look.

The first image was taken underneath the reality star and had a video-like effect on it that kept her still but moved the sky above her as she squatted above the camera.

In the next photo, Khloe sat on the back of the SUV leaning with her left arm on the back and her right dangling between her legs which were somewhat spread out.

The third photo in the set was similar to the second, with Khloe seated on the back of the car. In that image, she put both hands on her legs and stared directly at the camera, giving a coy smile.

Fans responded to the post immediately, with more than 1.3 million likes and over 5,000 comments. Numerous users simply wrote in fire and heart eyes emoji, celebrating the designer’s look.

Many users comments on the chic new pieces while others loved the images Khloe took, fascinated with the moving sky effect and how attractive she looked on the Range Rover.

“Armenian beauty,” said one admirer.

“Your nails omg,” raved another user.

“Barbie doll living her best life,” stated a follower.

“[K]oko u literally have my whole entire heart,” a fan wrote.

Khloe has modeled off clothing from her Good American line before to her Instagram, stunning users with her fashionable pieces. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe sported athletic pieces from the line and showed off her attractive derrière. In those photos, she wore black-and-white checkered work out pants and a mesh-style jacket, also pulling her hair up in a chic ponytail.