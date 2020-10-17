Sofia Bevarly Spills Out Of A Black Crop Top In New Snapshots

On Saturday, October 17, American model Sofia Bevarly took to her Instagram account and posted a set of new photos in which she infused style and sexiness.

In the pic, Sofia rocked a black crop top which perfectly hugged her curvaceous figure. The garment boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her bare stomach.

Sofia teamed the top with a pair of distressed jeans to pull off a casual yet sexy look.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. She accessorized with a black cap.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. She stood next to a short concrete wall. A brick wall could also be seen in the background.

Sofia — who initially rose to fame for dating social media sensation Dan Bilzerian — shared two pictures from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she leaned against the wall and placed one of her hands on it for support. She turned her face to the right side and held her hand behind her head. The hottie flashed a small smile.

In the second image, which was a long-shot one, Sofia spread her legs apart and held her cap in her hands. She lifted her chin and turned her gaze away from the camera.

In the caption, Sofia informed users that her outfit was from Tiger Mist. Within three hours, the picture racked up close to 15,000 likes. In addition, several of Sofia’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared more than 200 messages in which they praised her incredible figure, pretty looks, and her sexy style.

“You always look absolutely beautiful. I really like the positive energy that you show in your posts/ videos. You have a very beautiful smile. Have an awesome day,” one of her fans commented.

“You are perfect from head to toe. That’s such a cute hat!!” chimed in another user.

“Your hot pics always make my day!! Happy Saturday!! Have a wonderful weekend,” a third follower wrote.

“I always prefer your pics with your gorgeous smile. Love you so much,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “so pretty,” and “absolute perfection,” to let Sofia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Hannah Palmer, Sara Natividad, and Jessica Sutta.