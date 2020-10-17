Angela Simmons Rocks Skintight Faux Leather Pants & A Pink Crop Top: ‘It’s Not Me’

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons had pulses racing with her Friday Instagram post. The trio of photos that she uploaded to her social media page showed her looking absolutely fierce as she flaunted her enviable figure.

Angela posed indoors in a hallway for this set of snaps. She noted in her caption that she chose the Fashion Nova brand for this ensemble and the alluring outfit was perfection from head to toe.

Long, straight black extensions tumbled over Angela’s shoulder. She had her tresses styled with an off-center part and the choice to go straight in this case seemed like the perfect option for the vibe she gave off in this case.

The background where Angela posed was fairly plain. There was a front door behind her and neutral tones on both the walls and in the carpeting covering the floor. She wore a bold watch and rings on multiple fingers, although it was her titillating outfit that demanded everybody’s full attention.

Skintight black faux leather pants and black heels were paired with a bubblegum pink short-sleeved crop top. The pants had lace-up detailing down the front and the waistband rested right at Angela’s navel.

The top clung to Angela’s busty assets and exposed her chiseled abs. All three photos showed the Growing Up Hip Hop star standing in the same spot, but she shifted her stance and arm positions slightly from picture to picture.

In all three, she gazed directly toward the photographer with fierce expressions on her face. In her caption, she included a nudge for people to vote in the upcoming election.

Angela’s 6.7 million Instagram followers had plenty to say about this array of snapshots. Over the course of 20 hours, the post received almost 120,000 likes and 1,100 comments.

“Wow you look amazing in those pants! I may need a pair too!!!!” a fan wrote.

“@angelasimmons is a FINE woman my God she sooooo blessed,” another noted.

“You look sharp like a knife,” a follower commented.

“Listen baby girl Ur body is freaking incredible like frfr,” someone else praised.

A few weeks ago, Angela opened up about her efforts to reset and rebuild. She promised to take everybody on the journey with her as she set new goals and worked toward enhancing her physical appearance along with her mind and soul.

Since then, she has shared a number of updates highlighting different aspects of her intense workout schedule. Based on these latest sizzling-hot shots, it certainly seemed that Angela’s efforts had already proven quite successful.