‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Girlfriend, Smirks In Mugshot

Zachery Ty Bryan, the star of one of the 90s most successful sitcoms, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. The Home Improvement alum is currently sitting in jail in Eugene, Oregon after an altercation which caused neighbors to call the police. TMZ broke the news on Saturday afternoon, explaining how it all went down at a local apartment complex.

The police department told TMZ that when they arrived around 10:24 p.m. local time Zachery was sitting outside of his apartment, while the victim was hiding out in a friend’s place that was nearby. The former actor had allegedly gotten into an altercation with the unnamed girlfriend and things, unfortunately, became physical. The victim is alleging that Zachery put his hands around her neck and tried to choke her.

The cops were also told that the 39-year-old took away the victim’s phone when she tried to call the authorities herself. She eventually found safety with some friends as she hid from him. Zachery was eventually arrested last night and booked on three separate charges which included strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report. At the time of this publication, the actor is still believed to be in custody for the alleged crime.

Last night before the incident occurred, the former celebrity was out on the town and posted to his Instagram feed. He posed alongside four women and noted that he had a “good night” in the caption. The group appeared to be in a club sitting in a booth with a bottle of Grey Goose and a bucket of Red Bull in front of them. Things weren’t good for long as it would only be hours before he was placed in handcuffs.

Eugene Police Department

Zachery also noted on Instagram two weeks ago that he parted ways with his wife, Carly Matros.

“Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners, and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” he wrote. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you”

It has not been confirmed or denied if Carly was the woman involved in the incident, just that it was someone Zachery had a relationship with. The actor has not shared any relationship news on his social media since announcing he split with his wife of 14 years.