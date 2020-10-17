Katelyn Runck Shows Off Killer Curves In Powder Blue Satin Bikini

American fitness guru Katelyn Runck posted some jaw-dropping new content of herself to her Instagram account on Saturday, October 17, sending thousands of her 2.3 million followers into a frenzy.

The 29-year-old model was photographed at the beach for the three-slide series, which consisted of two images and a video. She switched between a number of sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first image, she posed with her body facing the camera as she sat on her shins on a beach lounger. Her left hand grabbed her locks while her right hand rested on her thigh. She pouted and looked away from the camera. She stood on her shins again in the second snapshot, this time popping one hip out as both hands grabbed her hair. The video displayed the model as she adjusted her locks, tugged on her bottoms, and swung her hips.

Her long, brunette hair was styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her manicured nails featured a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Katelyn showed off her enviable physique in a minuscule powder blue bikini that looked to be made out of satin. The top featured an off-the-shoulder design and a bandeau-style body with a cutout in the front. The garment tightly wrapped around her busty chest and revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The suit’s bottoms featured a skimpy high-rise cut with ruffled edges that flaunted her curvy hips, pert backside, and sculpted core.

Katelyn was photographed in the Maldives, per the post’s geotag. In the caption, she tagged Project FOMO, and Resort Life Travel, two travel-destination accounts.

The slideshow received plenty of attention from social media users, garnering more than 10,000 likes since going live just three hours ago. Furthermore, hundreds of followers headed to the comments section to express their admiration for the model’s physique, good looks, and choice of swimsuit.

“Slaying my timeline with this one,” one individual wrote, adding a single fire emoji.

“You are a beautiful dream,” chimed in another admirer.

“Very nice body, hot and beautiful, lovely honey,” a third fan asserted, filling their compliment with red-heart emoji.

“Oh this bikini is so pretty! Shiny and light blue! Must get this,” a fourth person added.

Katelyn has shared many eye-catching posts of herself on social media these past few days. Just yesterday, she uploaded a photoset in which she rocked a daring, burgundy-colored crop top and matching floral skirt.