Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Killer Legs In A High-Cut Bathing Suit

Anna Nystrom tantalized her Instagram followers with a new post on Saturday. The Swedish model flaunted her enviable physique while wearing a stunning one-piece bathing suit. This one instantly generated a lot of heat.

The photo that Anna shared was in black-and-white. She stood on a rock formation and there was a dark and cloudy sky up above.

The Swedish bombshell was angled just slightly during this moment. She was positioned in such a way that the photo captured her primarily from the front. However, a hint of her pert derriere teased everybody as well.

The 28-year-old blond bombshell was barefoot and stood on her toes as she posed. Her long tresses were styled in a low, loose ponytail that was slung over one shoulder. The locks draped over her torso and rested at her waistline.

She looked directly toward the photographer with a serious expression on her face. She rested one hand on top of her head while the other played with the belt along her waist.

Anna wore a one-piece bathing suit that she noted was from the high-end British fashion line House of CB. The swimwear was made from a white crinkle fabric and included a belt with a gold buckle in the center that was cinched around Anna’s waist.

The low scoop neck hinted at Anna’s busty assets that were contained underneath. The cut of the piece fully exposed her hips and highlighted her lean legs and hourglass curves.

The caption consisted of a singular tornado emoji. It seemed that her 8.4 million Instagram followers felt as if that provided plenty of context in this case.

Nearly 30,000 likes and 250 comments poured in on the new snapshot during the first hour it was live on Anna’s page. Everybody seemed anxious to let her know how incredible she looked in this tantalizing and artistic picture.

“Looking awesome gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Why ya so perfect tho,” another one commented.

Quite a few followers acknowledged that this photo seemed especially beautiful in black-and-white. Many of Anna’s fans relied on emoji to show their admiration for the jaw-dropping snap.

“You are a natural beauty Anna,” noted a follower.

“Hottest woman on the planet!!!” someone else detailed.

Earlier this week, Anna shared that she had gone on a fall camping trip. She looked stunning even while sitting in a tent, and around 90,000 of her fans made sure to show their appreciation for the post.

Saturday’s new upload was much more typical of Anna’s typical style of snapshot. She highlighted her phenomenal figure in an alluring setting while leaving her fans feeling quite breathless.