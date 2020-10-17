New York Jets Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams Took Subtle Shot At Team’s Offense

The tension within the New York Jets’ organization continued to intensify after the team’s defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, took a subtle shot at the offensive decisions that have been made recently, ESPN reported.

“It’s not a very good number — and a lot of it’s not all defensively. It’s points on the board and we’ve got to do a good job of that,” Williams stated in regards to the squad’s disappointing 0-5 start to the 2020 season.

When reporters asked him to clarify what he meant by that he gave a vague response.

“You’d have to figure it out.”

At the start of the year, Jets fans were optimistic about the upcoming games because the team had secured young and talented playmakers, Sam Darnold and Jamal Adams, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Additionally, the New England Patriots lost star quarterback Tom Brady, which made the AFC East division an easier win for New York.

However, things quickly went downhill after the season got underway. Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks so the Jets could acquire better draft picks and Darnold is currently recording the lowest amount of passing yards and points per competition in the NFL.

Some have speculated that Williams was referring to Darnold in his cryptic video interview because he threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns in the squad’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. Additionally, the Jets offense is on track to record the third-lowest total scores in the organization’s history.

To make matters worse, standout running back Le’Veon Bell was recently traded after spending only 19 months with the team amid rumors that he was unhappy there. The Kansas City Chiefs quickly picked up Bell with a one-year deal on Thursday that has the potential to earn him over $1 million, as reported by Essentially Sports. The Chiefs offense is now packed with outstanding talent, including Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce alongside Bell.

In addition to New York losing exceptional talent and performing poorly on the offensive, the defensive statistics are far from impressive. Williams’ defense gives up nearly 400 yards per game and is ranked dead last in the league in third-down coverage. Additionally, they have given up the second-most penalties in the NFL, at 21.

Some defensive players stated that it simply comes down to making plays.

“We have been put in some unfortunate situations as far as field position,” safety Bradley McDougald said. “Our job is to go out there and prevent points.”