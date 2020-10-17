Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Two Scanty Burberry Ensembles

Television personality Kim Kardashian sent temperatures soaring on Saturday, October 17, when she shared some photos of herself in two scanty outfits with her 190 million Instagram followers.

The 39-year-old superstar, who is mostly famous for starring in the E! reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, photographed herself with her cellphone while in her closet. Kim took center stage in the two-photo series with a white couch and a rack of clothing filling the background.

In the first photo, the bombshell sat on her shins with her body facing the mirror as she placed one hand on her thigh. She pushed her chest out and looked into the phone’s screen as she wore a pout on her face. She reclined on the floor in the second snapshot, leaning into her left arm and popping her backside out, showcasing her curves.

Her long, brunette hair was styled into a half-ponytail and fell around her shoulders and down her back.

Kim showed off her world-famous form in two revealing ensembles from Burberry. The first outfit included a light-blue and gray top that featured an abstract logo, two thin straps that went over her shoulders, and a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The garment had a black band that accentuated her slim core. She teamed the top with a pair of matching, minuscule, high-rise shorts that flaunted her hips and pert backside.

The second set consisted of a similar top that was light blue and orange in color. This time, the matching bottoms reached down to her ankles as they tightly hugged her curvy figure. Kim completed this look with a matching fanny pack, which laid on the floor next to her.

Saturday’s photo series was a smash hit with social media users, accumulating more than 900,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 6,000 admirers also headed to the comments section to overload the model with compliments on her killer figure, stunning looks, and outfits.

“Hey there pretty angel,” one individual commented.

“Keep serving us these looks,” chimed in another admirer, adding numerous orange heart emoji to their comment.

“My beauty Kim, you are the best I love you,” a third fan asserted.

“You look breathtaking by the way,” a fourth user proclaimed, inundating their comment with red-heart emoji.

Kim has shared a number of stunning looks on Instagram this week. Earlier today, she uploaded a post in which she rocked a black, backless, Givenchy dress that flaunted her skimpy, red thong.