Kelsie Jeans Smeby Lets It All Hang Out In A Pink Bikini & Open Shirt

Kelsie revealed that the photo was taken in The Maldives.

Italian hottie Kelsie Jean Smeby let it all hang out in her latest Instagram snap on Saturday morning. The model flaunted her insane curves while rocking a scanty little outfit in front of the camera.

In the spicy upload, Kelsie looked drop dead gorgeous as she posed in a teeny pink bikini and an open shirt. The bikini top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a low-cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms were pulled up high on her curvy hips and wrapped around her petite waist snugly while flaunting her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also in plain view. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, as well as a chain and pendant around her neck.

Kelsie stood in front of a wooden balcony with one leg in front of the other. She pushed her hip out and arched her back as she rested one hand at her midsection. The other hand held onto the railing for balance. She tilted her head gave a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, a sunlit blue sky could be seen, as well as some white clouds and a gorgeous ocean scene. Kelsie geotagged her location as The Maldives.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and blew in the wind.

Kelsie’s 759,000-plus followers went wild for post. The photo garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first four hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 270 messages during that time.

“You’re popping off!” one follower wrote.

“I’m obsessed with this!!!” remarked another.

“So beautiful amazing shot,” a third user gushed.

“In life one can meet beautiful women and in the middle of that great flower garden the most beautiful is you,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a pair of sheer red thong panties and a matching bra. That post was also a big hit among her followers. To date, it has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 400 comments.