Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Bralette & Skimpy Underwear

On Saturday, October 17, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee started off the weekend by uploading a suggestive snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing in what appears to be a kitchen. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she pressed her bottom against the countertop with a plastic milk jug to her left. She placed her hands next to her derriere and lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

Nata opted to wear a plunging gray halterneck bralette and a pair of matching skimpy underwear. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted thighs on full display. She finished off the sultry look with thigh-high socks and a sparkling belly button ring. The blond bombshell also wore her hair down in a deep side part.

According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Phuket, Thailand.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio. She also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

Quite a few of Nata’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are looking so beautiful and gorgeous and lovely and sexy sweetie,” wrote one fan.

“Super sexy and hot figure babe,” added a different devotee, along with a fire emoji.

“Wow what a fantastic view lovely beautiful legs and [an] amazing body lovely beautiful outfit very sexy lady xxx,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are absolutely [an] amazing woman. Perfect,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 57,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing outfits.

For instance, Nata recently uploaded a brief video on her main Instagram account, in which she wore a skintight white romper that hugged her curvaceous figure while posing on a balcony. That post has been liked over 290,000 times since it was shared.