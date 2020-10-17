Yaslen Clemente Stuns In A ‘Baby Pink’ Bikini In New Instagram Post

Yaslen Clemente wowed her fans on Saturday, October 17, with a sexy new Instagram post. For her latest update, the Latina influencer decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that showcased her killer body.

In the first pic, Yaslen was photographed standing in front of a white wall while clad in her sexy swimwear. The small windows on the wall showed some trees and the sky. She stood with her right hip popped to the side and one leg forward. The babe raised her right hand to the back of her neck while her other hand rested on her hip. She slightly tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the lens with a seductive expression on her face.

In the second photo, Yaslen posed with her toned backside facing the camera. Her left knee was bent, and her leg was raised. The angle perfectly showcased her perky derriere, which became the main attraction of the shot. The hottie looked over her shoulder and smiled at the photographer.

For the pic, Yaslen sported a tiny bikini top. The triangle-cut cups hardly contained her voluptuous chest, and the plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her cleavage. Thin straps clung to her neck for support, pushing her breasts inward.

She wore a matching thong. The ultra-revealing garment featured high leg cuts that helped highlight her slender hips. A teeny piece of fabric covered what was necessary. The bathing suit boasted a low-cut waistline that sat far beneath her navel. Viewers also couldn’t help but notice her incredibly toned tummy, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

The 23-year-old model accessorized a dainty necklace and had her nails painted with white polish. She wore her blond hair down, parted to the side, and styled in loose curls.

In the caption, Yaslen greeted her followers and shared that her bikini was from her brand.

Several internet personalities and a lot of her avid online supporters wrote gushing messages in the comments section. Countless fans raved about her killer physique, while some followers went crazy over her beauty. As of this writing, the picture has gained more than 20,300 likes and upward of 230 comments.

“Beautiful as always,” gushed an admirer, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Some of your photos leave me speechless. I have a few that are my favorites, yet I don’t want to say which ones, in case you will mind,” wrote another fan.

“You are a very beautiful person, both inside and out. Have a great weekend!” added a third social media user.