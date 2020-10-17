Gwen Singer Looks Unbelievable In An Unzipped Iridescent Bodysuit: ‘Paradise Is A State Of Mind’

Gwen hung by the pool in the snap.

Gwen Singer went full bombshell for a recent Instagram snap on Friday. The model let it all hang out as she rocked an iridescent bodysuit by the pool.

In the racy pic, Gwen looked smoking hot as she opted for the colorful ensemble. The suit included a green, yellow, purple, and pink color pattern and short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms. She left the front of the garment unzipped in order to show off her abundant cleavage.

The suit boasted daring cutout sides that included thin straps and exposed her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her muscular thighs were also spotlighted in the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Gwen stood in front of a swimming pool with her hip pushed to the side. She bent one knee and used both of her hands to grab at the top of her outfit. She tilted her head up and wore a smile on her lips as she glared into the camera and soaked up some sun.

In the background of the shot, some green trees could be seen. In the caption of the snap she revealed how important a positive mindset could be.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose curls that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 22,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Wow. What a dream!!” one follower stated.

“Beautiful and sexy as always!” another gushed.

“It’s a state of mind and a picture of you, your always beautiful,” a third comment read.

“You are an incredible woman! Love your outlook on life,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and scanty lingerie for her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently drew the eye of her fans when she opted for a black string bikini with a floral print while she enjoyed a sunny day at the beach. That post was also a hit among her followers. To date, it’s pulled in more than 28,000 likes and over 490 comments.