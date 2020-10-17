Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Rocks Strapless Bikini Top & Jumps Up Out Of Water

Elizabeth is currently in Latvia.

Elizabeth Hurley looked like she was having the time of her life in a new social media share. On Saturday, the Instagram page for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, posted a video of the British actress getting wet and wild in one of her bikinis.

Elizabeth, 55, usually doesn’t get in the water to model her own bathing suits for the beautiful photos that her admirers love so much. However, her latest update wasn’t just a picture, either — it was a Boomerang video. The Bedazzled actress was surrounded by dark green water that was shallow enough for her to stand in. She only revealed the top half of her bikini in the brief clip. It was a strapless bandeau that was a pretty peach color. The garment featured a knotted detail with short, ribbon-like ties. The knot pulled the neckline down to create a dip in the center that showed off the perfect inner curves of Elizabeth’s plentiful cleavage.

She also wore a pair of oversize sunglasses with thin metal frames and gradient lenses that were dark on top and almost clear on the bottom. Her brunette tresses were soaking wet, and she had them pushed back from her face so that they snaked down her back.

A smiling Elizabeth was filmed from above. She appeared to crouch down slightly with her arms raised out of the water. Her elbows were bent and her hands were curled up in fists. She then made an explosive movement, jumping up high as she extended her arms up in the air and opened her hands. At the same time, she opened her mouth wide in apparent excitement.

The caption of the Instagram post revealed that the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress is currently in Latvia, where she’s hoping to find a way to watch the British reality series Strictly Come Dancing. The celebrity she’s rooting for is Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin.

Elizabeth’s fans let her know how much they enjoyed her gleeful repeating video by leaving scores of adoring messages in the comments section.

“Boy that makes me happy!!!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Yea!!! Keep jumping,” read another comment.

“Latvia dance routine looks good, don’t need to watch BBC Version,” quipped a third admirer.

“I’m not sure what that show is, but I love seeing your joy. So much negativity out there right now, what a refreshing break seeing a hearty smile. Thanks for that!” a fourth message read.

