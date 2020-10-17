Rachel Cook Rocks Camo Pants & Revealing Tied-Off Top In Picturesque Share

Model, YouTuber and actress Rachel Cook took a break from shooting the Ari Novak-directed feature Hunted to share a picturesque snapshot with her 2.9 million followers on Instagram. In the photo update — which was uploaded to her feed on Saturday, October 17 — the 25-year-old provided her fans with a medium-wide shot of herself posing amid a breathtaking mountain view of Montana, where the project is filming.

Cook thanked the film’s director, as well as her co-star and producer, Rib Hillis, in the post’s caption. She also expressed excitement for “another wild week” of shooting ahead. Meanwhile, she ignited her social media profile with the attached pic, which found her sporting camo pants and a tied-off, flannel top as she posed for the camera.

Even as she had eschewed the scanty duds that typically feature on her popular feed, Cook nonetheless managed to enthrall her fans and followers, who filled the comments section with compliments and words of adoration for the display.

“Gorgeous, actually I like this pic much more than your bikini pics,” commented one fan.

“It’s unbelievable how beautiful you are,” raved a second smitten devotee.

“Definitely some of God’s beautiful work,” gushed another admirer.

“Hey, do you know that you’re pretty?” asked a fourth follower. “Just in case you don’t, you’re pretty!”

Cook was snapped posing on her knees in the bed of a 4×4 truck with her shins resting upon a lowered tailgate at the rear end of the vehicle. A wide, brush-laden expanse filled the frame behind her; in the far background, a large range of mountains and cloudy sky were also visible, although somewhat out of focus as the camera zeroed in on its sexy subject.

The Seattle, Washington native offered a sweet smile as the picture was snapped while the modestly-curled ends of her golden blond hair appeared to catch a gust of wind. And while her outfit was one of the more practical ensembles to show up on her profile recently, Cook still managed to make it work for her slender, yet sinuous body.

Her red and black flannel shirt was long-sleeved in nature, but Cook had left the garment unbuttoned in front and tied-off several inches above her narrow hips. As a result, a portion of her stomach was left bare and a small peek at the skin along her bustline was also offered. Meanwhile, her pants appeared to conform to the contours of her toned legs.

Cook’s post proved to be another popular one with her admirers, getting double-tapped to the tune of more than 18,000 likes in a little over an hour after going live.

