Jennifer Lopez Dances By The Pool In A Tiny Sports Bra In New Video Shared By Alex Rodriguez

JLo showcased her age-defying physique while busting a move.

Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on fiance Alex Rodriguez’s Instagram account this week, thrilling his 3.8 million followers on the social media platform.

In the upload, which was shared to the former New York Yankee’s page on Friday, JLo was seen busting a few moves by the pool with a cup of coffee in her hand. She stood at the edge of the water, swaying her hips back and forth as “You Know I Got It” by Rick Ross blasted in the background.

The singer got more into the groove as the tune went on, bending her arms in at the elbow and waving them around as she kicked her feet out in front of her. She turned her head over her shoulder at the end of the clip, shooting its lens a sultry stare before the video cut off.

The 51-year-old appeared to have just gotten done with a workout, as she was clad in a set of black athleticwear that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. Her look included a racerback sports bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, shoulder, and back. It also featured a daring v-neckline that fell low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of her voluptuous assets along the way.

JLo teamed the itty-bitty top with a pair of solid black leggings that had her name printed on the back of one of the legs. The bottoms fit her like a glove, highlighting her round booty and world-famous legs as she bounced around to the beat. Meanwhile, its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

The mother-of-two completed her look with a pair of chunky black-and-white sneakers from The Kooples. She also tied her honey-brown locks up in a messy top knot.

JLo’s moves proved to be a hit once again, as the video has been watched more than 1.5 million times within less than a day’s time. It has also racked up more than 244,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.

“I love that energy that she has, always dancing,” one person wrote.

“That woman is not in her 50s, but 30s or late 20s,” quipped another fan.

“I love her so much,” a third follower gushed.

“She is everything,” added a fourth admirer.

Jennifer dazzled her fans even more with a new addition to her own Instagram page yesterday in which she flaunted her age-defying physique in a tiny white bralette and distressed jeans. The upload was another win, amassing more than 1.8 million likes and nearly 11,000 comments to date.