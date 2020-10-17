Pamela Anderson Eats Cotton Candy Seductively While Flaunting Voluptuous Cleavage In Fuzzy Crop Top

Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson has been giving her Instagram followers plenty of sexy content to enjoy lately. Earlier this month, the 53-year-old took to the photo-sharing site to share a photo that saw her looking sexy while she sported a lacy dress while sitting on the floor with her legs parted. On Saturday, she went with a more flirty post that saw her licking her fingers while holding a stick of cotton candy.

As with most of Pamela’s posts, the photo was presented in a monochrome format. The image was taken at a close angle and cropped a couple of inches below her waist. The former Playboy playmate looked at the camera with an intense gaze and sucked on her thumb while she held the sweet treat with her other hand.

The celebrity wore a light-colored fuzzy crop top that looked almost as soft as the candy she held. The blouse had a low-cut neckline and two small shank buttons on the front. It featured short sleeves, and the hemline cut off at her ribs. Adding an extra dose of sex appeal to the snap, Pamela wore the top button undone, giving her followers a nice look at her ample cleavage. The bottom button looked liked it was about to pop from being pulled too tight.

Pamela paired the top with what appeared to be a vinyl skirt. It was a dark shade and it featured a high-rise waist. The front of it captured light and a bright button on the front drew the eye to her tight abs.

The star wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle and down in loose waves. Some sections of her hair fell over one of her shoulders, and few pieces looked like they might have ended up in the cotton candy.

Pamela’s long nails were finished with a French manicure.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned California, adding a red balloon emoji.

Pamela has the comments restricted on her account, so only those that she follows can comment on her posts. That might limit the amount of remarks her posts get, but more than 7,000 of her 1.1 million followers hit the heart button within an hour of the picture being shared to her account.

Pamela uploaded a couple of snapshots to her account yesterday that saw her looking chic and sexy in a mini dress and a pair of strappy heels. The shots emphasized her long, lean legs. It was popular, garnering more than 21,000 likes to date.