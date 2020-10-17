Brit Manuela Flaunts Fit Physique In Yellow Crop Top & Skintight Bike Shorts

On Saturday, October 17, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in what appears to be a parking garage. A white car can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in New York, New York.

Brit flaunted her fantastic physique in a skintight workout set that featured a cropped yellow tank top and matching high-waisted bike shorts. The activewear, which was from the clothing brand Ryderwear, showcased her incredible curves, washboard abs, and lean legs. The social media sensation also sported a pair of white tennis shoes, ankle socks, and a delicate pendant necklace.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette beauty wore her luscious locks down in slightly tousled waves.

In the first shot, she posed in a way that looked as though she was walking toward the camera. She pinched the waistband of her shorts with her forefinger and her thumb, as she looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open. Brit continued to touch her bottoms and focused her gaze on the photographer in the following photo. The final snap showed her tugging on her waistband, bringing even more attention to her toned midsection.

In the caption, Brit advertised for Ryderwear by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a red heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“Omg you STUNNER,” added a different devotee, along with numerous yellow heart emoji.

“This set fits you so perfect,” remarked another admirer.

“The most pretty ever,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a sheer plunging white tank top and grey drawstring shorts. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.