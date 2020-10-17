Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Flawless Physique In Black Bikini

Natalia Garibotto thrilled her 2.2 million followers on Instagram with her new saucy share. In the most recent upload, the Brazilian model rocked a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit and flaunted her ample assets and flawless figure.

In the update, Natalia sported a ruched bandeau bikini top. It was strapless, and it sat low on her chest, showing off her voluptuous cleavage. The garment had a ruched design and a ribbon detail along the chest area. Notably, the piece only had coverage for her buxom curves, but it was cut so small that her sideboob was seen from certain angles. It was backless with only two straps holding the top together.

The bottoms that the influencer wore were even more revealing. The swimwear had thin straps as its waistband clung high to her waist. It had high leg cuts that helped highlight her curvy hips. It also had a pretty low-cut that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

In the first image, Natalia rocked the scanty ensemble at a resort. She posed in the middle of the frame, popping her hip to the side. She was seen tugging at her bathing suit, pulling it up as it appeared slipping on her breasts. The babe looked to the side, gazing at something that caught her attention. Her locks were windswept, and her tanned skin glowed under the bright sunshine.

In the second pic, Natalia stood sideways with one knee bent. She raised her arms to her head, running her fingers through her hair. The angle showed a hint of her flawless armpits, and it seemed to excite some viewers. This time, she looked into the lens and offered a sultry gaze. Her background revealed that the place was situated in a mountainous area. The infinity pool offered amazing views of the sky and some lush greenery.

The bombshell wore her blond hair down, letting its long strands hung over her left shoulder and down her back. She sported two layers of necklaces and a bangle. For the occasion, her nails were painted with a bright shade of red polish.

In the caption, Natalia wrote something about her decision to post unfiltered snapshots. She also shared that her bikini was from Fashion Nova, tagging the brand in the post.

The new upload racked up over 18,300 likes and more than 400 comments in less than a day. Hundreds of avid fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. A lot of them expressed their admiration for her beautiful facial features and body.

“The most amazing person in the world!” a fan wrote.

“No idea when or how I followed, but my oh my, I’m glad I’ve done so,” added another follower.