Larsa Pippen Rocks Purple Lingerie & Flirty Ponytail In Scorching New Selfie

It’s not every day that Larsa Pippen flaunts her bombshell body in lingerie, but when she does, she certainly captures the attention of her 2 million fans. The social media influencer shared a scorching new selfie to her feed on October 17, and it’s getting noticed for plenty of reasons.

The snap captured Larsa posed in her bedroom. A set of blackout shades, a few wall shelves, and a dresser were visible in the background. She stood in the center of the frame, grabbing her hair with one hand and holding her iPhone in the opposite. Larsa pursed her lips as she gazed at her phone, ensuring that she captured the perfect angle. The photo was cropped just below her waist, but it still treated fans to a great view of her fit figure.

Larsa rocked a deep purple lingerie set that hugged her curves in all the right ways. The set included a tight, balconette bra with thick straps that left her slender arms bare. It had a scooping neckline that dipped low into her chest, and its cups were trimmed with lace, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets. The underwire style enhanced her bust even further. It also had a tight band that was snug on her ribs, highlighting her slender frame.

The bottom of her ensemble was just as hot and it matched the color and style of her top. The sizeable waistband was worn over Larsa’s navel, accentuating her hourglass curves and trim midsection. The piece boasted a high-rise design that teased a peek of her thighs. The top layer was sheer, revealing another lace layer underneath of it.

Larsa pulled back her long, dyed locks back in a high and flirty ponytail that fell over one shoulder. She accessorized with a chunky silver necklace and a pair of earrings to match.

Larsa kept her caption simple, adding only a single heart emoji instead of words. In less than an hour, the photo earned a ton of attention with over 5,200 likes and 100-plus comments. Several users complimented Larsa’s fit figure while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead.

“Oh you so hot in that outfit,” one follower gushed, adding a set of flame and hearts.

“Classy woman.. always respect,” a second chimed in.

“God bless beauty. Amen,” a third wrote.

“A Queen among Queens,” one more chimed in with a few heart-eyes.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Larsa sizzled in a pair of sheer leggings, which exposed a peek of her panties. That update also garnered rave reviews from fans.