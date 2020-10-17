Meghan Markle Should ‘Pedal Back’ On Her ‘Woke Speeches,’ Royal Expert Suggests

Meghan Markle would do well do “pedal back” when it comes to her “woke speeches,” a royal expert said, considering that the damage they’re doing to the relationship between her husband, Prince Harry, and the royal family.

As The Daily Mail reported, Robert Lacey used a colloquialism that, according to Urban Dictionary, means “the act of being very pretentious about how much you care about a social issue, to describe the duchess’ advocacy for various causes. And he said she needs to tone it down a notch.

Traditionally, the members of the royal family have been expected to advocate for causes that are near and dear to them, while at the same time avoiding interfering with politics at all costs. As such, the family has traditionally taken on more anodyne causes, such as providing money to various hospitals, or advocating for underprivileged children. But Lacey said they’ve avoided issues that could have a connection to progressive politics.

“People have said the Windsors don’t do ‘woke.’ They don’t know how to handle progressive causes,” he said of the royal family.

But, he added, Meghan has thrown all of that out the window lately, and in the process, she’s made things difficult for Harry when it comes to his relationship with his family members back in England.

“I think that she has come to realize how [some of her] speeches risk her husband’s relationship with the family and perhaps she may pedal back on some of these more extreme positions,” he said.

Paul Edwards / Getty Images

Lacey didn’t name any specifics, but the newspaper noted that Meghan has made six digital appearances in October alone. In one, she appeared with Nobel prize-winner Malala Yousafzai to advocate for girls’ rights to education. In another, she compared social media users to drug addicts.

And in September, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she and her husband appeared in a television special in which they encouraged Americans to vote. Although they didn’t mention anyone by name, their appearance was seen on both sides of the Atlantic as a thinly-veiled appeal to Americans to vote against President Donald Trump.

So incensed was the crown at that video, the expert claimed, that Harry was invited to London to talk things over with the queen and with his brother, Prince William. One topic on the table reportedly included stripping the Duke of Sussex of his ceremonial title of Head of the Royal Marines.

The royal biographer added that there is already a profound rift between the two men, and that if the monarchy makes the decision to give the ceremonial title to William, that will be the end of their relationship.